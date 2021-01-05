(CNN) Virginity tests on sexual assault survivors have been outlawed in Pakistan's most-populous province, in a landmark ruling that's the first of its kind in the country.

The Lahore High Court in Punjab province on Monday declared the practice illegal, saying it has "no medical basis" and "offends the personal dignity of the female victim and therefore is against the right to life and right to dignity."

So-called virginity tests, which include inspecting the hymen or inserting two fingers into the vagina, are invasive examinations conducted under the belief that they can determine whether a female is a virgin. They are a long-standing tradition in many regions around the world -- including Pakistan -- to assess a girl or woman's "honor or virtue," according to the World Health Organization.

The tests are performed for various reasons, such as before marriage or even to asses employment eligibility . But in some regions, the exam is performed on rape victims to determine whether or not a sexual assault occurred.

The United Nations describes virginity tests as having no scientific or medical basis and considers them a human rights violation. Women and girls can be forced into the tests, which are "often times painful, humiliating and traumatic" and can suffer psychological, physical and social consequences, especially in cases of rape, according to WHO.

