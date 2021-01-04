This was excerpted from the January 4 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.
(CNN)If the anti-democratic plotting taking place in Washington right now were unfolding in a developing nation, the United States would no doubt lead the condemnation.
Imagine: A raging president refuses to accept that his rule is ending and incites mass protests to disrupt the certification of his election loss. A radicalized band of loyalist lawmakers also tries to deny voters' verdict. The wannabe autocrat leans on a party subordinate to "find" enough votes to let him win. Propagandistic media organs spew misinformation to support the his lies. Meanwhile the real crisis — a once-in-a-century pandemic that kills 3,000 citizens each day — is ignored in a gross display of negligence.
Were this anywhere else, the US State Department would issue a statement calling for the restoration of democratic principles and good governance. The President might make a disapproving comment in a press conference, and legislators might call for sanctions. But they can't, because the turmoil is here at home, wracking world's oldest democracy and undermining America's claim to be a moral example and advocate for free people worldwide.
When Congress meets on Wednesday to certify the presidential election results, more than half of the elected Republicans in the House and a quarter of their number in the Senate are expected to support an effort to raise baseless claims of mass voter fraud. They won't stop President-elect Joe Biden from becoming President. But they will cement a false belief among millions of Trump voters that the election was stolen.
Before that, two Senate runoffs in Georgia Tuesday will decide whether Democrats can achieve a 50-50 split in the chamber. If so, Biden's party will have the advantage of Vice President-to-be Kamala Harris's tie-breaking vote. But a thin Republican majority would create huge friction on Biden's administration, complicating efforts to confirm cabinet nominees, secure a new stimulus plan and money to fix a botched vaccine rollout, and to advance big goals in climate policy, health care and rebuilding US infrastructure.
'I just want to find 11,780 votes'
Trump pressured Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" votes to transform his election loss into a win, according to a recording of a phone call obtained by CNN and first reported by The Washington Post. In excerpts of the one-hour phone call Saturday, Trump tells Raffensperger, a fellow Republican, "All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state." In another excerpt from the call, Trump says, "The people of Georgia are angry, the people in the country are angry. And there's nothing wrong with saying that, you know, um, that you've recalculated." (Raffensperger responded, "Well, Mr. President, the challenge that you have is, the data you have is wrong.")
New year, new friends
The European Union and China both just put Biden on notice: He's got his work cut out on the world stage when he becomes President.
Brussels and Beijing have concluded an investment pact, causing consternation in both the outgoing White House team and the incoming one. Weeks after sealing a pan-Pacific regional economic partnership that excludes the US, China's win with Europe will make it harder for Biden to frame an international front against Beijing as he has promised. The symbolism was acute in a video call last week between Presidents Xi Jinping and Emmanuel Macron, Chancellor Angela Merkel and top EU officials.
The EU went ahead with the deal despite a strong hint from Biden's incoming national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Twitter that it should wait for consultations with the incoming White House before putting pen to paper. Even though relations between Biden and the EU are likely to be far warmer than with the Trump White House, the decision was a clear signal that Europe doesn't see its interests as necessarily aligned with the US on China. "That is the wages of four years of alienating our allies," Sullivan told CNN's Fareed Zakaria on Sunday.
Washington worries the EU pact is a capitulation to China on human rights and doesn't solve perennial issues like market access, intellectual property theft or technology disputes. But before bargaining with Washington began, Europe seems to have been keen to secure for itself some of the same benefits Trump secured in "Phase 1" of his trade deal with China before the pandemic.
The pact does not at all preclude future closer cooperation between the US and Europe to build pressure on China on trade, political freedoms and its militaristic posture. But it's a taste of potential trans-Atlantic tensions over a growing rivalry across the Pacific.
'They didn't think'
In his first Sunday prayers of 2021, Pope Francis criticized people who've fled abroad to avoid Covid-19 lockdowns at home. "They are good people, but they didn't think about those who were staying at home, of the economic problems of many people who have been hit hard by the lockdown, of the sick people," Pope Francis said Sunday. "[They thought] only about going on holiday and having fun. This pained me a lot," he said.