This was excerpted from the January 4 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

(CNN) If the anti-democratic plotting taking place in Washington right now were unfolding in a developing nation, the United States would no doubt lead the condemnation.

Imagine: A raging president refuses to accept that his rule is ending and incites mass protests to disrupt the certification of his election loss. A radicalized band of loyalist lawmakers also tries to deny voters' verdict . The wannabe autocrat leans on a party subordinate to "find" enough votes to let him win. Propagandistic media organs spew misinformation to support the his lies. Meanwhile the real crisis — a once-in-a-century pandemic that kills 3,000 citizens each day — is ignored in a gross display of negligence.

Were this anywhere else, the US State Department would issue a statement calling for the restoration of democratic principles and good governance. The President might make a disapproving comment in a press conference, and legislators might call for sanctions. But they can't, because the turmoil is here at home, wracking world's oldest democracy and undermining America's claim to be a moral example and advocate for free people worldwide.

When Congress meets on Wednesday to certify the presidential election results, more than half of the elected Republicans in the House and a quarter of their number in the Senate are expected to support an effort to raise baseless claims of mass voter fraud. They won't stop President-elect Joe Biden from becoming President. But they will cement a false belief among millions of Trump voters that the election was stolen.

Before that, two Senate runoffs in Georgia Tuesday will decide whether Democrats can achieve a 50-50 split in the chamber. If so, Biden's party will have the advantage of Vice President-to-be Kamala Harris's tie-breaking vote. But a thin Republican majority would create huge friction on Biden's administration, complicating efforts to confirm cabinet nominees, secure a new stimulus plan and money to fix a botched vaccine rollout, and to advance big goals in climate policy, health care and rebuilding US infrastructure.

Read More