A drunk taxi passenger refused to wear a face mask -- so his driver took him to the police station

(CNN) A man in British Columbia, Canada, is starting the new year with hundreds of dollars in fines after police officials said he touched his taxi driver's face and refused to wear a face mask inside the car.

When using a taxi or other ride hailing service, those guidelines advise to "as much as possible, avoid physical contact with passengers," maintain social distance and wear a face covering. Violators of any of these rules are subject to a $175 ($230 CAD) fine.

The man was not identified by authorities, and it's unclear if he is a Canadian resident.

After calling 911, the taxi driver took the man to police headquarters, where he refused to comply with officers' demands to leave the car, officials said. Officers removed him from the taxi and placed him into custody.

