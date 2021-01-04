New York's governor wants to make it a crime to sell or administer Covid-19 vaccines to people trying to skip the line

New York (CNN) New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to make it a crime to sell or administer the Covid-19 vaccine to anyone trying to skip ahead in the line.

The governor said in a news conference Monday that any entity misrepresenting who they are or distributing the vaccine to those who aren't yet eligible should lose their license and face criminal penalties.

Cuomo added that he plans to propose a bill criminalizing such activity when lawmakers convene for the 2021 legislative session January 6.

"This vaccine can be like gold to some people," he said. "And if there's any fraud in the distribution -- you're letting people get ahead of other people, or friends or family or they're selling the vaccine -- you'll lose your license. But I do believe it should be criminal and I'm going to propose a law to that effect."

Cuomo's announcement comes just over a week after a New York-based health care provider was accused of fraudulently obtaining Covid-19 vaccines, transferring them to facilities in other parts of the state and distributing them to people in violation of state guidelines.

