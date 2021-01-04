She lost her dad and uncle to coronavirus. Trump's claim that the virus is exaggerated is an insult, she says

(CNN) Most New Year's Days, Rosa Cerna would be celebrating the birthdays of her dad and uncle -- brothers born exactly one year apart. This year, she mourned them both at a cemetery in Simi Valley, California.

Visiting the graves of the brothers who died of Covid-19 , Cerna said she is angry that her 73-year-old father had so much more life to live and that the death of two important men in her life could have been prevented if more people had taken it seriously, she told CNN.

"Every day I live knowing that my dad passed from Covid, that my uncle passed from Covid. And some people, I don't think, understand that it could impact them the same way," she said. "They live so carelessly ... but whatever you do could affect somebody else, just like they did to them."

As Cerna grieved this weekend, President Donald Trump questioned the number of cases and deaths in the US in a tweet, using the term "Fake News."

He claimed the cases and deaths are "far exaggerated in the United States because of @CDCgov's ridiculous method of determination compared to other countries, many of whom report, purposely, very inaccurately and low," he wrote.