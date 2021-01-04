UK becomes world's first to roll out Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine as cases surge

London (CNN) The United Kingdom became the first nation to inoculate people with the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine outside of trials on Monday, with the country's health secretary hailing the day as a "real pivotal moment."

Doses of the vaccine, approved by UK regulators on December 30, will initially be delivered at "a small number of hospitals for the first few days for surveillance purposes," before the bulk of doses arrives at medical practices later in the week, said England's National Health Service (NHS).

The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is easier to transport and to store than the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine -- which was approved for use in the UK last month and has to be stored at -70 degrees Celsius -- making it easier to deliver outside of hospital settings.

Tens of thousands of current and former NHS workers are being trained as vaccinators to support the what the health service has described as "the biggest immunization program in its history."

Brian William Pinker, 82, was the first person to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine on Monday morning.

Read More