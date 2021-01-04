UK judge denies US request to extradite Julian Assange

London (CNN) A British judge has rejected a US request to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to America, ruling that such a move would be "oppressive" by reason of his mental health.

The 49-year-old Australian has been charged in the US under the Espionage Act for his role in publishing classified military and diplomatic cables.

"I have decided that extradition would be oppressive and I order his discharge," judge Vanessa Baraitser said in her ruling Monday.

Despite ruling that Assange would be afforded a "fair trial" in the event of extradition to the United States, the judge considered that the "special administrative measures" Assange would most likely be held in would have a severe negative impact on his mental health.

In her full ruling, published online , Baraitser wrote: "I accept that oppression as a bar to extradition requires a high threshold ... However, I am satisfied that, in these harsh conditions, Mr. Assange's mental health would deteriorate causing him to commit suicide with the 'single minded determination' of his autism spectrum disorder."

Read More