(CNN) Rescue teams in Norway are still hoping to find survivors more than five days after a deadly landslide hit the village of Ask, 30 kilometers (19 miles) north of the capital Oslo, according to the country's police.

"We are still in a rescue operation, which means that we can still find survivors," Roger Pettersen, Police Operations Manager, told a press conference Monday.

Seven people died in the disaster, and three people are still reported as missing, Norwegian Police said.

The cold weather is working against rescue efforts, Andre Thiller, health operations manager, said during the conference. Nevertheless, he said, survivors may still be alive hidden in "cavities in the landslide," which is why authorities are making "absolutely sure that all relevant cavities have been scanned before we end the effort."

Rescue efforts are ongoing in the village of Ask.

The landslide is the worst the country has seen in recent years, in terms of "the number of houses involved and the number of evacuees," the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE) said in a statement.

