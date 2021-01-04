(CNN) Trains on the Moscow's famous Metro subway system will now be driven by women, after a decades-long ban on female drivers was overturned.

The first of a new generation of women drivers started work on Sunday, according to a statement from the Moscow Department of Transportation.

Russia's Ministry of Labor ordered that women be allowed to drive trains on the network a year ago, and now the first cohort have successfully completed a training program and entered the workforce. Of the 25 women who started the course, 12 completed it and will become drivers, according to the department.

"Next year, at least 50 new employees will join the ranks of our female drivers," the statement said. "We are very proud that Moscow transport is a territory that is accessible to people regardless of gender!"

Russia's Ministry of Labor issued a decree allowing women to work on the metro in 2019.

The new drivers will work on the Filevskaya line, one of the most modern on the Metro network.

Read More