Today, you’ll find a deal on an Instant Pot air fryer oven, discounted Buffy bedding and savings on Stasher reusable storage bags. All that and more below.

Stasher Reusable Storage Bags PHOTO: Amazon

Stop spending your money on endless packs of baggies and opt to make the switch to Stasher, now on sale for one day only on Amazon. Stasher bags are lauded as the world’s first fully functional, self-sealing, nonplastic bags, made from 100% pure nontoxic platinum silicone and containing no BPA, no PVC and no latex. Thus, they’re safe to use in freezers, microwaves, boiling water and ovens up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. To clean, simply wash by hand or toss in the dishwasher.

The sale includes bags in several colors and sizes, including half gallon, sandwich and snack — not to mention a few handy packs. Prices start at just $7.99, so be sure to bag your preferred bags before they sell out.

Amazon Halo PHOTO: Amazon

Amazon’s first-ever fitness tracker is seeing its first-ever discount, just in time to help you with your New Year’s fitness resolution. The Amazon Halo, which usually goes for $99, is down to just under $75 in black, blush and gray colors.

In addition to the features you’d expect from a fitness tracker, like activity and sleep tracking, the Halo will analyze your voice and body fat percentage (though you have the option to turn off that capability). It’s also screen- and vibration-free to allow for fewer distractions as you go about your day. Plus, your purchase comes with a free six-month membership (which you need to get the most out of your Halo) that auto-renews at $3.99 per month. For more information, read our full review.

Instant Pot Vortex Pro Air Fryer Oven PHOTO: Amazon

If you made a resolution to eat healthier in 2021, start by getting yourself an air fryer — especially since the Vortex Pro Air Fryer Oven from the beloved Instant Pot brand is on sale now at Amazon. In case you were unaware, air-frying gives you all the flavor and texture of deep-fried foods without the mess and added calories of actual oil — and with little to no preheating time, you can whip up dinner in half the time of a conventional oven.

Plus, in addition to air-frying, the 10-quart Vortex Pro comes with eight other built-in smart programs — roast, broil, bake, toast, reheat, proof, dehydrate and rotisserie — all in one appliance, so it’s well poised to become your 2021 kitchen MVP.

Buffy Cloud Down Alternative Comforter PHOTO: Bed Bath & Beyond

Buffy is the bedding company that’s disrupting how you sleep — in a good way — and today, Bed Bath & Beyond is marking down the brand’s highly rated Cloud comforter. The Cloud gets its signature softness from eucalyptus fabric, and it’s filled with snuggly gossamer fiber for extra fluffiness. Plus, this comforter is something that can put even the most eco-conscious mind at ease; each comforter helps keep 50 bottles out of landfills and protects 12 geese, and its eucalyptus fabric is grown using 10 times less water than cotton. Not to mention, the comforter is hypoallergenic and resistant to microbes, mites and allergens.

The Cloud is starting at just $64.99 for a twin/twin XL — the lowest price we’ve seen. Plus, you can also save on Buffy’s comfy Cloud Pillows, down to just $19.99. But take note: The items are on clearance and likely to sell out quickly.

Spanx PHOTO: Nordstorm Rack

Fans of Spanx intimates are in luck, since dozens of styles are on sale at Nordstrom Rack for a limited time. Shop up to 66% off the beloved brand’s bras, undies, tights, socks, shorts and more — plus, you’ll find savings on other popular shapewear and lingerie brands, such as Wacoal, Natoria and Felina. Be sure to add your preferred items and sizes to your cart ASAP since these flash sales tend to sell out fast.

