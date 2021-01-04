Irish teen's death ruled 'misadventure' by Malaysian court

A Malaysian court on Monday announced it would not reopen a probe into the death of an Irish teenager whose body was found in a jungle after she went missing during a family holiday, saying she likely died of misadventure.

In August 2019, the naked body of Nora Anne Quoirin, 15, who suffered from learning difficulties, was found in a ravine near the Dusun holiday resort where her family was staying in Seremban, about 70 kilometers (44 miles) south of the Malaysian capital.

On Monday, the Seremban Coroner's Court closed the inquiry, saying there was insufficient evidence to indicate foul play.

Police had earlier ruled that out, but her family questioned the findings and said she had never before left them voluntarily.

Malaysia opened an inquest into the death in August at the family's request, with proceedings streamed online due to coronavirus restrictions.

Read More