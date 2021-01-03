The challenges facing Joe Biden in 2021

This was excerpted from the January 1 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

(CNN) Welcome to a new political year in America.

A new presidency is a time of renewal, and this country — like the rest of the world — badly needs hope amid the darkest winter of modern times, as Covid-19 ravages the population and suppresses the joys of normal life.

Donald Trump will soon be a private citizen. But largely because of his divisive and democracy-tainting term, his successor Joe Biden may be tested more than any new US President since the 1930s. The pile of crises that the new commander in chief inherits in this new year could dwarf the Great Depression-era threat to capitalism confronting President Franklin Roosevelt in 1933.

America's wretched partisan fury means Biden has only the narrowest of paths to forging successful policy responses to America's big problems. Creating a meaningful presidency from such unpromising beginnings will take extraordinary political skill, missteps by his political enemies and luck.

What Biden faces in 2021