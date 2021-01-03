A Wendy's manager is trying to change the world one 'I love you' at a time

(CNN) In a year of despair and a world full of hate, one fast food manager is doing what she can to spread a message of love.

April DiDonna told a customer that she loved him after he ordered at the Wendy's drive-thru where she works in Oak Harbor, Washington. Three months later, she's told thousands of people "I love you."

"To know that the little three words could mean so much to so many people, it's overwhelming my heart with so much more love," DiDonna told CNN. "I truly believe that if we just love each other, the world would be better."

The love routine kept going and DiDonna started tallying how many people have said "I love you" back. About 2,700 customers have reciprocated the message since she began counting on October 3, as of Friday before her shift.

Each time a customer completes an order, the assistant manager sprinkles in her love message.