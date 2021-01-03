(CNN) A sheriff's deputy and two civilians are being treated for serious injuries at a hospital after a suspected shoplifter opened fire at a Walmart in Sterling, Virginia, northwest of Washington, D.C., authorities said Saturday.

The incident began when two loss prevention officers at Walmart allegedly observed a man stealing items from the store and attempted to escort him into an office, according to a statement from the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.

Two deputies responded to try to take the man into custody, the statement said. During a struggle, the suspect pulled a gun from his waistband and allegedly started shooting, hitting both loss prevention officers and one of the two deputies, according to the sheriff's office.

The second deputy returned fire, hitting the suspect, authorities said.

"I don't know what the injuries were, certainly not severe enough to keep him from running and jumping into a truck and driving away," Loudoun County Sheriff Michael Chapman said.

