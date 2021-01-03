College student offers free tutoring service to kids of frontline workers

(CNN) Hoping to give back to the frontline workers who have risked their lives throughout the pandemic, a college student has created a program that offers free tutoring to their children.

Brett Mozarsky, a senior at Haverford College in Pennsylvania, experienced firsthand the isolation that students could feel as all of his classes moved online for remote learning. He understood that without access to important academic and social resources at school, students could struggle especially if their parents were unavailable to help tutor them.

Determined to make a change, Mozarsky began to develop Free for the Frontline Tutors in March as Covid-19 began to spread across the country. He wanted to give students a helping hand while offering the needed support that frontline workers may not have been able to offer their own children.

"I felt even more concerned for the children of frontline workers, who, like their peers, might have been struggling with remote learning, but were also further disadvantaged by the fact that their parents might not have as much time as they normally would to be at home and help their children with schoolwork," Mozarsky told CNN.

"Frontline workers have made tremendous sacrifices to keep us safe and healthy throughout this pandemic. I only wanted to give back to these amazing individuals and their families in some way for all that they have done for us."

