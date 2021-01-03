Three sheriff''s deputies shot and 1 woman killed outside Houston-area nightclub

(CNN) Three Harris County sheriff's deputies were shot and one woman was killed early Sunday outside a Houston nightclub.

The deputies were in full uniform working extra employment at Set Night Club, Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner told reporters at a news conference Sunday.

All three deputies were hit with gunfire while trying to break up a fight in the parking lot after the club closed.

A Hispanic man in his 20s opened fire into the crowd, Finner said. The suspect was taken into custody after seeking treatment for a gunshot wound at a Sugarland-area hospital and is being questioned about his motive, Finner said.

Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Troy Finner speaks during a press conference after three sheriff's deputies were shot outside a nightclub on Sunday.

All three deputies, two males and one female, were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive. The female deputy is having surgery Sunday morning but was "in good spirits," said Houston Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

