Greta Thunberg celebrates her 18th birthday with a snarky tweet

(CNN) Greta Thunberg turned 18 on Sunday, and she thanked her fans with a snarky Twitter message about how she was celebrating.

The Swedish activist has been known for her sarcasm and wit since coming onto the world stage at age 15 , so it might be no surprise she would have some fun with her birthday message using the same tone.

"Thank you so much for all the well-wishes on my 18th birthday!" she said. "Tonight you will find me down at the local pub exposing all the dark secrets behind the climate- and school strike conspiracy and my evil handlers who can no longer control me! I am free at last!!"