Police arrest 2 people and fine 6 for violating Quebec's Covid-19 lockdown orders at a 7-person house party

(CNN) Canadian police arrested two people after an illegal New Year's Eve party violated Quebec's Covid-19 lockdown protocols.

One man is expected to face charges of assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest, Gatineau police spokesperson Mariane Leduc said Sunday.

A woman was also arrested for refusing identify herself, but she was released as soon as she complied, Leduc said. Police said it's possible the woman could face charges.

Two officers responded to a house in Gatineau on Thursday night at around 11:30 p.m. after receiving a complaint about a party, Leduc said.

She said two women answered the door and refused to cooperate with officers. They failed to present their IDs when asked by officers, which is a crime, Leduc said.

