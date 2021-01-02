Miami cafe starts the new year with a shock after a customer left a $2,021 tip

(CNN) A cafe and juice bar in North Miami Beach started out the new year in shock after a customer left a $2,021 tip.

Kelly Amar told CNN that her family has been operating Miami Squeeze for the last year and a half, and the tip meant the world to them. The customer came in on Friday and her bill was for $71.84. The tip amount she wrote computes to a 2,814% tip.

"It was a regular customer who comes in once or twice a week, and this was nothing we were expecting," she said.

"When we first got the bill, we thought it was $20.21."

Amar said when employees realized it was for $2,021, they went back to the customer to make sure she meant to leave such a large tip.

