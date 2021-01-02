New Year's Eve parties involving hundreds in NYC busted for violating Covid-19 rules

(CNN) The New York City Sheriff's office raided three large gatherings during New Year's Eve and the early hours of New Year's Day, Sheriff Joseph Fucito told CNN.

One celebration in Queens had in excess of 300 patrons, who were "consuming alcohol, singing karaoke, and dancing." Congregants went unmasked, according to the sheriff.

The party, held at a lounge, allegedly operated like a speakeasy, with an emergency exit that "required an employee to open it from the inside," according to the sheriff's office.

The alleged organizer of the party, Man Phan, told CNN that he was not aware of rules against congregating in large groups ahead of the event. He said the party had only been intended for friends, and that no one was paying for alcohol or entry.

"It was not supposed to be that many people," Phan said, adding that he thought the actual number of partygoers was much less than the 300 approximated by the sheriff's office. "Things got out of control. We didn't mean it, but it happened that way."

