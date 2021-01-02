Nintendo is partnering with a nonprofit to bring gaming consoles to hospitalized kids

(CNN) Being stuck in the hospital is no fun -- especially when you're a kid.

So what better way to pass the time than by playing some video games?

That's the idea behind the new Nintendo Switch gaming stations being rolled out to hospitals and health care systems across the country.

The gaming stations are the latest initiative to come out of a yearslong partnership between Nintendo of America and the Starlight Children's Foundation, a nonprofit organization that aims to bring happiness to seriously ill children and their families.

"Starlight Gaming has been a great aid in helping patients cope with hospitalization," said Lexi Little of Christus Shreveport-Bossier Health System in Shreveport, Louisiana. "We cannot thank Starlight enough for impacting the lives of our patients, families, and staff members on a daily basis."

