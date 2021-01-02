Man who pleaded guilty to practicing medicine without a license as a teen faces new fraud charges

(CNN) Malachi A. Love-Robinson, the Florida man who pleaded guilty to practicing medicine without a license as a teen, has been arrested on new allegations of fraud.

Love-Robinson, 23, was booked Thursday morning into the Palm Beach County Jail in south Florida on charges of grand theft and fraud, jail records show.

CNN has attempted to reach Love-Robinson for comment.

According to a probable cause affidavit from the Delray Beach Police Department, Love-Robinson, a contracted employee for a shipping broker, is accused of stealing from his employer in early 2020 by rerouting payments from the business to his personal accounts, causing a total loss of $10,129.81.

According to the affidavit, Love-Robinson's employer showed police screenshots of text conversations where Love-Robinson allegedly stated he "f***ed himself" and that he was "doing everything [he] can to make it right."