UK abolishes 'tampon tax' on menstrual products

London (CNN) The UK has abolished the 5% rate of value-added-tax (VAT) on menstrual products, known as the tampon tax.

It means that from January 1, period products will no longer be subject to VAT.

The UK government said the change was made possible by the end of the Brexit transition period, and freedom from an EU law that mandates VAT on sanitary products.

"I'm proud that we are today delivering on our promise to scrap the tampon tax," said UK finance minister Rishi Sunak, who committed to the change in his March budget.

"Sanitary products are essential so it's right that we do not charge VAT," he said in a statement.