Paul Westphal, NBA player and coach, dies at 70

(CNN) NBA player and coach Paul Westphal died on Saturday in Scottsdale, Arizona, according to the University of Southern California. He was 70 years old.

Westphal died after a battle with brain cancer, according to USC, where he played from 1969 to 1972. He's survived by his wife Cindy, two children and grandchildren.

In a statement, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver called Westphal "one of the great all around players of his era."

Westphal was drafted by the Boston Celtics as the 10th pick of the 1972 NBA draft, according to USC. He won an NBA title with the Celtics in 1974.

Over the course of his 12-year career in the NBA , he also played for the Phoenix Suns, the Seattle SuperSonics and the New York Knicks. In each of his five years with the Suns, Westphal averaged at least 20 points per game. He was named to five consecutive All-Star teams between the 1976-77 and 1980-81 seasons.

