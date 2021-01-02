Israeli soldier shoots and paralyzes Palestinian man in dispute over power generator

(CNN) An Israeli soldier shot a Palestinian man, leaving him paralyzed from the neck down, after an altercation over a portable electric generator, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Video of the incident, which occurred on Friday near Hebron in the south of the West Bank, appears to show Haroun Abu Aram, 24, along with three other men, attempting to hold on to the generator while Israeli soldiers seek to take it away.

The tussle continues until, off-camera, a single gunshot is heard, followed by screaming, before the camera moves to reveal Abu Aram lying motionless on the ground.

The video has been widely circulated by Israeli human rights organizations and in Israeli and Palestinian media.

In a statement, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said soldiers were involved in a routine operation "to confiscate and evacuate an illegal building in the village of At-Tuwani." Israeli forces regularly evacuate and demolish Palestinian homes in the Palestinian Territories that are built without a permit from Israeli authorities.

Read More