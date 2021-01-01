Alabama advances to College Football Playoff national championship game

(CNN) No one could stop Alabama in 2020. And on the first day of 2021, Notre Dame couldn't do it, either.

The top-ranked Crimson Tide have advanced to the College Football Playoff national championship game, defeating the fourth-ranked Fighting Irish 31-14 in the Rose Bowl semifinal on Friday.

Alabama (12-0) will face either No. 2 Clemson (10-1) or No. 3 Ohio State (6-0) in the championship game. Clemson and Ohio State are playing in the other semifinal, the Sugar Bowl, in New Orleans.

The Rose Bowl semifinal game had been moved from the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, because of Covid-19 pandemic restrictions. The game was relocated because families of the football teams would not have been able to attend the game in Pasadena. The announced attendance Friday in Arlington was 18,373.

"We've played here (AT&T Stadium) before," Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. "I think this is one of the finest venues in college football. I don't think that there's anything quite like the Rose Bowl. The tradition, the setting, the mountains, it's just a phenomenal experience to play in the Rose Bowl. I wish our players would have gotten that opportunity, but at the same time, these people did a phenomenal job of the transition from the Rose Bowl to here."

