The science of how to stick to New Year's resolutions and truly change your habits

(CNN) Next year will be a crucial year for Erika Kirgios as she works to complete her doctorate, publish academic papers and try to land a faculty job at a university.

Not surprisingly, one of her New Year's resolutions is to focus on her career.

In order to find some delight in what could be long nights working alone, she is applying her research in the science of behavior change to pair meticulous work -- writing research articles -- with a decadent temptation -- in her case, a particular candle and cup of tea.

"I'm really going to focus on writing," Kirgios said. "I only light my favorite candle and drink my favorite tea when I'm writing because I need to make sure that I have the external motivations to get started.

The doctoral student at University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School has an advantage -- her research focuses on ways we can ensure successful behavioral change.