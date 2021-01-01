More than 1,000 fines issued after illegal New Year's party in France breaches coronavirus restrictions

Paris (CNN) Five people have been arrested and more than 1,000 fines issued after an illegal New Year's rave in the French countryside ended on Saturday, local authorities said.

More than 2,500 partygoers attended the illegal party in the region of Brittany in France, despite the government's strict coronavirus restrictions and a national night-time curfew

About 1,200 fines were issued as of Saturday morning following the rave, which started on Thursday, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said via his official Twitter profile.

Trucks, sound systems and generators have been seized and Gendarmes officers "are continuing their investigation and checks so that this illegal event is harshly sanctioned," Darmanin added.

Of the 1,200 fines, 800 were related to coronavirus restrictions and 400 to drug offenses, head of the Bretagne Gendarmerie forces General Pierre Sauvegrain told reporters.

French gendarmes break up the rave in Lieuron on January 2.

French gendarmes block access to the party about 40km south of Rennes on New Year's Day.

