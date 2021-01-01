(CNN) —

If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to get moving, you might also be on the hunt for some activewear to keep you feeling and looking good while doing it. Luckily, Lululemon is kicking off 2021 by adding hundreds of new styles to their “We Made Too Much” sale section.

Though it’s not a sitewide promotion, you’ll still find fabulous deals on popular activewear for men and women — including leggings, sports bras, tees and more — along with savings on accessories like water bottles and gym bags. And if you’re not looking for workout gear, you’ll still find lots of discounted, best selling athleisure options for comfortable work-from-home days. Just be sure about your purchase before you checkout; everything that’s marked down is final sale only.

We’ve rounded up some of our top picks from the sale, below, but shop soon: The most in-demand styles and sizes are certain to sell out fast.

Women’s styles

Align Pant II 25” (starting at $59, originally $98; lululemon.com)

Align Pant II 25" PHOTO: Lululemon

Thesen ultra popular leggings are designed for yoga and made of Lululemon’s super soft Nulu fabric. With four-way stretch, they’re breathable and sweat-wicking, making for a comfy-yet-chic sweat session.

Pack It Down Long Jacket Shine ($169, originally $248; lululemon.com)

Pack It Down Long Jacket Shine PHOTO: Lululemon

Water resistant and windproof, this packable jacket is an excellent option for those who need a new mid-size winter jacket. With handy features like a two-way zipper and a removable hood, it’s sure to keep you cozy while you’re on the move.

All Yours Crop Tank ($29, originally $48; lululemon.com)

All Yours Crop Tank PHOTO: Lululemon

This tank is soft, comfortable and designed for your busy day. Pair it with joggers and a zip-up for a comfortable-but-trendy around-the-house look.

Swiftly Relaxed Long Sleeve ($64, originally $78; lululemon.com)

Swiftly Relaxed Long Sleeve PHOTO: Lululemon

A long-sleeve shirt makes for a great layering option if you’re taking your workout outdoors. This one is designed for running and training and boasts seamless design for a sleek look.

Ready to Rulu Jogger 29” ($59, originally $128; lululemon.com)

Ready to Rulu Jogger 29" PHOTO: Lululemon

These joggers are next level work-from-home cool. The crushed velvet fabric is ultra chic and super soft, so whether they’re your pants for to and from the gym or to and from the living room, you’ll look extra hip and feel extra cozy.

Men’s styles

Metal Vent Breathe Short Sleeve (starting at $39, originally $78; lululemon.com)

Metal Vent Breathe Short Sleeve PHOTO: Lululemon

Designed for training with a seamless construction and slim fit, this men’s workout shirt features a flattering cut and a functional design. Plus, the shirt’s ventilation will keep you cool while you give it your all.

Commission Pant Slim Warpstreme 32” (starting at $59, originally $128; lululemon.com)

Commission Pant Slim Warpstreme 32" PHOTO: Lululemon

These pants are comfortable, stylish and designed for your busy work from home days — they look like real trousers with a slim tapered fit, but are secretly sweat wicking and quick drying. Not to mention, the pants have hidden pockets for extra convenience.

Surge Warm ½ Zip (starting at $49, originally $108; lululemon.com)

Surge Warm ½ Zip PHOTO: Lululemon

If you’re running outdoors, you’ll want to layer up. This lightweight half-zip is designed for your jogs and absorbs moisture, so you’ll be comfortable while pushing your pace.

Navigation Stretch Down Jacket (starting at $119, originally $248; lululemon.com)

Navigation Stretch Down Jacket PHOTO: Lululemon

Featuring Lululemon’s ThermoChannel construction, this jacket locks in heat while you adventure outdoors. It’s water-repellent and windproof for maximum warmth, and it’s made from a stretchy fabric so you can move freely while on the go.

Cascade Coast Hoodie ($119, originally $248; lululemon.com)

Cascade Coast Hoodie PHOTO: Lululemon

Made of a merino-wool blend, this hoodie is excellent for every-day wear. Bring it along on chilly days running errands and or sport it while hanging around the house. It’s a classic design that’s effortlessly cool and comfortable.

Accessories

Tale to Tell Crew Socks ($19, originally $28; lululemon.com)

Tale to Tell Crew Socks PHOTO: Lululemon

Socks are always a must-have, so make yours more fun with this two-pack of crew socks. One pair reads “Sweat Life” while the other simply features the word “Lululemon.”

Out of Range Backpack ($89, originally $148; lululemon.com)

Out of Range Backpack PHOTO: Lululemon

This backpack is made of a water repellent fabric, so it’s easy to wipe clean after you take it out for a spin. It features loads of convenient interior pockets and even a bonus protective pocket for your sunglasses.

Bring the Brisk Beanie ($29, originally $48; lululemon.com)

Bring the Brisk Beanie PHOTO: Lululemon

A beanie is a winter staple, and we love this classic design. The slouchy fit is cool enough for both city walks and outdoor adventures, and the blended fabric boasts merino wool, which is naturally thermoregulating, to help to keep your head warm.

