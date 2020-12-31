Health officials in West Virginia mistakenly gave 42 people Covid-19 antibodies instead of the vaccine

(CNN) A mistake at a West Virginia clinic led to 42 people being administered Covid-19 antibodies instead of the vaccine, but state and local health officials don't think they are at any risk of harm.

The recipients were supposed to get their first doses of the Moderna vaccine on Wednesday at a clinic run by the Boone County Health Department, according to a statement from the West Virginia National Guard.

Instead, they were given a Regeneron antibody product, which is used to treat Covid-19.

"The moment that we were notified of what happened, we acted right away to correct it, and we immediately reviewed and strengthened our protocols to enhance our distribution process to prevent this from happening again," said Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, adjutant general of the West Virginia National Guard, in the statement.

The National Guard is leading the planning and logistics for distributing the vaccine.