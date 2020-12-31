A redesigned South Carolina flag was scrapped after residents made fun of its palmetto tree

(CNN) South Carolinians are fiercely proud of the state's iconic indigo-blue flag, with its thin crescent and lush palmetto.

So when a commission of historians was tasked with tweaking its design, residents of the state were quick to respond -- mess with the flag, and you mess with us.

Lambasted by the public, a newly proposed state flag has been scrapped, the Post and Courier reported this week.

The South Carolina State Flag Study Committee was created in 2018 to standardize the state flag -- and met just five times before proposing the new one, influenced by state history.

South Carolinians haven't had an official flag since 1940, when the state repealed a code that required an official design. Most versions currently flown at state government buildings are cast in a deep indigo blue and feature a white crescent in the upper left corner and a white palmetto tree in the center.