Minneapolis police were involved in a fatal shooting. The chief said he will release bodycam footage today

(CNN) Minneapolis police were involved in a fatal shooting Wednesday evening, according to Chief Medaria Arradondo, who said officers were conducting a traffic stop involving a felony suspect.

"Initial witness statements indicate that the subject involved in this felony stop fired first at Minneapolis police officers who then exchanged gunfire with the suspect," Arradondo said.

The subject of the stop was pronounced dead at the scene.

"MPD officers were unharmed and an adult female was a passenger in this subject vehicle was unharmed as well," the police chief said.

Officials did not offer any details about the suspect in the Wednesday shooting. When asked about the race of those involved, a police spokesman said more information will be released in the coming days, along with the identities of the officers.

Read More