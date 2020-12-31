Want good luck in the new year? Make yourself a lemon pig

(CNN) At the end of the dank, dark tunnel that was 2020 comes light -- a bright yellow, pungent light with toothpick legs and a penny in its mouth.

Meet the lemon pig.

Lemon pigs -- edibly fashioned out of lemon rinds -- were popular tabletop trinkets in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, then faded into obscurity and were resurrected in 2017 when a cookbook author discovered an image from a retro party planning book sponsored by a major aluminum company.

It's believed -- according to said cookbook -- that these lemon pigs will bring good luck or, at the very least, look adorable on your kitchen table.

True, the lemon pig's origin story isn't an epic one. It's true, too, that it's just a lemon skewered on four toothpicks and resembles a kindergarten science experiment.