FDA issues pet food alert after 28 dogs are reported dead from toxin

(CNN) The Food and Drug Administration is alerting pet owners about high levels of aflatoxin in some pet foods after 28 dogs reportedly died and eight others were sickened.

The food containing the toxin has been identified as certain Sportmix products manufactured by Midwestern Pet Foods. The products were voluntarily recalled by the company on Wednesday.

The FDA and the Missouri Department of Agriculture are working with the manufacturer to determine whether more products contain high levels of the toxin. The FDA said the investigation is ongoing and the "scope of the recall may expand as new information becomes available."

Aflatoxin is produced by the Aspergillus flavus mold, the FDA said. It can grow on grains used as ingredients in pet food, and when high levels of aflatoxin are consumed, it can cause illness or death in pets.

Pets poisoned by aflatoxin can display symptoms that include sluggishness, jaundice -- a yellowish tint in the eyes or gums caused by liver damage -- loss of appetite, vomiting or diarrhea, according to the FDA.

