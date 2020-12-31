Boris Johnson's father says he'll seek French citizenship, hours before Brexit

London (CNN) Stanley Johnson, the father of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has said that he intends to obtain French citizenship -- his comments coming just hours before the UK's final transition out of the European Union.

Johnson, a former Member of the European Parliament, told French radio station RTL he "will always be European" in an interview aired on Thursday.

"It's not a question of becoming French. If I understood correctly, I am French," he told RTL in French, highlighting his family's link with the country.

"My mother was born in France, her mother was entirely French as was her grandfather. So for me it's a question of reclaiming what I already have," he said of the decision to become a French citizen. "Therefore, I am very happy."

Britain officially leaves the EU's single market and customs union when the transition period ends at 11 p.m. GMT (6 p.m. ET) on New Year's Eve.