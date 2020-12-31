Indian state bans government-run Islamic schools from teaching religious scripture

New Delhi (CNN) An Indian state ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has passed a law to convert all Islamic schools to regular education institutions.

Every government-run Islamic school in Assam, locally known as madrassas, will be converted by April, the state's Education Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, confirmed on Twitter on Wednesday.

In a speech to local politicians the same day, Sarma positioned the law as a move to empower the Muslim community. He said it would ensure "a right to equal education for all children and eases the path to higher education."

Madrassas provide a system of education in which students are taught about the Quran and Islamic history alongside general subjects like maths and science.

According to the 2011 government census, Muslims make up 34.22% of Assam's total population.

Glad that the Bill pertaining to repeal of Provincialisation of Madrassas has been passed, even as @INCAssam and @AIUDFOfficial expectedly staged a walkout in Assembly. All Madrassas, being run under government stands converted into regular educational institute wef April 1, 2021 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 30, 2020

