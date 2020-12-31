Make a lazy New Year's Day feast with these snacks and drinks

(CNN)Maybe you got caught up in New Year's Eve preparations, making sure you had enough bubbly to kick 2020 to the curb in spectacular fashion. Or maybe you just got caught up in the whirlwind of the holiday to-do list and put New Year's on the back burner until you had a spare moment ... which never happened.
For whatever reason, if you didn't think about what you might be eating and drinking on New Year's Day, you don't have to resort to sad leftovers. That's no way to start the year!
With a few pantry staples and fridge finds, you can make an all-day brunch menu that lets you ring in 2021 the way it deserves to be celebrated — with comforting carbs and quality couch time at home.
Bloody easy beverages
If the idea of quaffing vodka seems a bit harsh to you in the light of the day, make yourself a michelada — the Bloody Mary's more laid-back, beer-based cousin.
A light-bodied beer, like a pilsner or Mexican lager, is the ideal base here. Stir a can with tomato juice, if you've got it, plus lime juice, hot sauce and a splash of Worcestershire sauce. It's refreshing, tangy and just spicy enough to wake you up.
Or go even simpler with a bloody beer: simply beer and tomato juice. Known around the world by a few different names like a Red-Eye, Red Rooster or red beer, it eases you back to the land of the living with every sip.
More than mimosas
Similarly, if the idea of popping yet another bottle of prosecco is more than your belly can handle on New Year's Day, go easy on yourself with another beer cocktail that's as easy-drinking as a mimosa.
Whether you know it as a shandy or a radler, this European drink is a half-and-half blend of beer and citrus soda or juice. The traditional combination uses lemonade or lemon soda, but the definition has expanded over the years to include other citrus juices like grapefruit and orange, ginger beer or ginger ale, and even apple cider.
As thirst-quenching as a shandy might taste in the heat of summer, it's ideal in any season as a brunch or midday drink. Avoid darker beers like stouts and Belgian tripels, but otherwise, play around with wheat beers, lagers and even IPAs to make your own custom blend.
Fakels — that's fake bagels
Bake bagels on New Year's Day? How crazy do you think we are? No, the only thing crazy about these no-yeast "bagels" is the small ingredient list: plain Greek yogurt and self-rising flour, plus an egg for a glossy crust.
Unless you're a serious baker or biscuit maker, you may not have self-rising flour in the pantry. Don't worry, you can still make these, but you'll need a few more ingredients: Whisk 1½ teaspoons of baking powder and ¼ teaspoon kosher salt into 1 cup of flour as a substitute.
And not to worry if you don't have a stand mixer, either. The dough can be easily mixed and kneaded in a bowl with your own two hands.
Na-cho usual breakfast
If you're the kind of person (like me) who could eat nachos almost every day and not tire of them, chilaquiles are the dish you'll want to get out of bed for on New Year's Day. They're a quick skillet meal that works for brunch, dinner or any other time of day when you're feeling peckish.