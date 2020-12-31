11 people missing after landslide strikes southern Norway, leaving large crater

(CNN) Ten people were injured, one of them critically, and 11 were classified as missing after a landslide in southern Norway swept away more than a dozen buildings in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

The landslide struck a residential area in the municipality of Gjerdrum, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) north of the capital Oslo. Police said more than 900 people had been evacuated from the area.

Rescue workers continued to search the area for children and adults who were feared to have been caught in mud and debris, police said.

"We are quite certain that there are people in the affected area, but we don't know if all 11 are there or if the number is smaller," police spokesman Roger Pettersen told a news conference.

"We're still searching for survivors," he said.

