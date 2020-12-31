(CNN) —

New year, new deals on some of your favorite brands and products. Thanks to the abundance of New Year’s sales happening now, you can start 2021 off with major savings on the best items in tech, home, beauty and fashion — and everything in between.

The Underscored team has tracked down all the best deals of the year (so far) and listed them below so you can easily find everything you want and need to kick things off right.

Major retailers

Amazon : The internet mega-retailer always has deals, but right now, Amazon is specifically promoting some solid New Year’s deals on items spanning a multitude of categories.

Bed Bath & Beyond : Take up to 50% off all things home at the retailer’s Winter Clearance Sale.

Best Buy : Shop up to 40% off at Best Buy’s Outlet Event, where you can save on clearance and open-box tech and appliances.

EBay : Gear up for your 2021 fitness resolutions with deals on activewear and sneakers from brands like Puma, Adidas and Asics.

Macy’s : Take up to 60% off at the Macy’s After Christmas Sale, plus an extra 20% off your purchase with code JOY.

Nordstrom : The Half-Yearly Sale for women is on with up to 40% off designer styles.

Overstock : Take up to 70% off thousands of items at the Christmas Clearance Event.

Target : Toys, clothes and thousands more items are on clearance at Target.

The Home Depot : Enjoy End of Season Savings of up to 35% off select furniture, decor and kitchenware.

Walmart : Seasonal favorites are up to 50% off at Walmart’s End-of-Year Clearance sale.

Wayfair : The home retailer’s End-of-Year Clearance sale is on, with up to 60% off everything your house needs.

