New year, new deals on some of your favorite brands and products. Thanks to the abundance of New Year’s sales happening now, you can start 2021 off with major savings on the best items in tech, home, beauty and fashion — and everything in between.
The Underscored team has tracked down all the best deals of the year (so far) and listed them below so you can easily find everything you want and need to kick things off right.
Major retailers
- Amazon: The internet mega-retailer always has deals, but right now, Amazon is specifically promoting some solid New Year’s deals on items spanning a multitude of categories.
- Bed Bath & Beyond: Take up to 50% off all things home at the retailer’s Winter Clearance Sale.
- Best Buy: Shop up to 40% off at Best Buy’s Outlet Event, where you can save on clearance and open-box tech and appliances.
- EBay: Gear up for your 2021 fitness resolutions with deals on activewear and sneakers from brands like Puma, Adidas and Asics.
- Macy’s: Take up to 60% off at the Macy’s After Christmas Sale, plus an extra 20% off your purchase with code JOY.
- Nordstrom: The Half-Yearly Sale for women is on with up to 40% off designer styles.
- Overstock: Take up to 70% off thousands of items at the Christmas Clearance Event.
- Target: Toys, clothes and thousands more items are on clearance at Target.
- The Home Depot: Enjoy End of Season Savings of up to 35% off select furniture, decor and kitchenware.
- Walmart: Seasonal favorites are up to 50% off at Walmart’s End-of-Year Clearance sale.
- Wayfair: The home retailer’s End-of-Year Clearance sale is on, with up to 60% off everything your house needs.
Home and health
- AllModern: Take up to 40% off at the End of Year Clearance sale.
- Bear Mattress: Take $300 off on orders of $1,300 or more using code NY300, $225 off on orders of $1,000 or more using code NY225 and $150 off on orders of $700 or more using code NY150. Plus, get two free Cloud Pillows included with every mattress or bundle purchase.
- Boll & Branch: Sale items are an extra 15% off at the End of Season Sale with code EXTRA15.
- Boutique Rugs: Use code NY60 to save 60% on rugs sitewide.
- Brooklinen: Treat yourself to comfort with 25% off loungewear and 15% off everything else.
- Burrow: Save up to $700 on Burrow sofas and sectionals with code RENEW3.
- Casper: Take 15% off mattresses and 10% off everything else with promo code NEWYEAR.
- Crane & Canopy: Enjoy up to 60% off bedding, sheets and home decor at the Winter Mega Sale, no promo code necessary.
- Cricut: Make 2021 more crafty with 50% off materials, accessories and more for the popular cutting machine.
- Dyson: Save up to $100 on select Dyson technology engineered to improve home health and well-being, including vacuums and hair tools.
- Eight Sleep: Shop the Eight Sleep Winter Sale, and save $250+ on the Pod mattress and more.
- EyeBuyDirect: Get 30% off orders of $65+ with code FSA30, and use your FSA dollars on a new pair of glasses before they expire.
- Gravity Blankets: Use code HOLIDAY2020 for 25% off weighted blankets and more.
- Houzz: Shop the 2021 Preview Event for savings on furniture and decor.
- Helix Sleep: Get a new mattress with up to $200 off at the Cyber Sale.
- Le Creuset: Shop the Winter Savings Event for deals on Le Creuset cookware.
- Leesa: Take up to $400 off a new mattress with the New Year’s deal.
- Mackenzie-Childs: A handful of bestselling and fan-favorite fall and holiday decor items are up to 50% off.
- Mattress Firm: It’s your last chance to snag holiday savings on a new mattress with code SECRET.
- Office Depot: Thousands of items for your home office are on sale at the End of Year Sale.
- Ruggable: Take 15% off bestselling washable rugs at the New Year, New Home Sale with code NEW15AFF.
- Rugs.com: Snag up to an extra 80% off a new rug.
- Saatchi Art: All art $1,000+ is 15% off with code HELLO2021.
- Saatva: Nab a new mattress with $225 off a purchase of $1,000 or more.
- Tempur-Pedic: Shop closeout savings of up to 30% off on Breeze 2.0 mattress models.
- Tuft & Needle: Save up to $175 on mattresses, bedding and bed frames.
- Vitamix: Use code FFVITADEC2 to take 25% off machines and accessories from the top-rated blender company.
Fashion and beauty
- Adidas: Shop the End of Year Sale for up to 50% off all the activewear you need.
- Ann Taylor: Take up to 75% off at the brand’s Here Comes 2021 Flash Sale.
- Anthropologie: Sale styles are an extra 40% off at the Winter Tag Sale for a total of up to 60% off.
- Athleta: Shop the Semi-Annual Sale for up to 60% off your favorite activewear styles.
- Banana Republic: Everything is up to 75% off at the Winter Sale.
- Bloomingdales: Save up to 75% on select clearance items and up to 50% off select regular-price items.
- Bonobos: Save up to 50% off — with bestsellers starting at just $38 — at the Longest Year Ever Sale.
- Carter’s: Take up to 70% off clearance kids’ apparel.
- Champion: Take an extra 40% off sale sweats, tees and more with code BYE2020.
- Clarks: Save up to 50%, plus an extra 40% off sale styles, with code SNOW.
- Cole Haan: Take an extra 25% off when you buy two or more sale styles.
- Dermstore: Take up to 30% off sale items, plus an extra 10% off your order with code EXTRA10.
- East Dane: Enjoy up to 70% off top brands, including Polo Ralph Lauren, Maison Kitsuné, Barbour and more, plus an extra 30% off with code BYE2020.
- Eddie Bauer: Take 50% off everything you need to get outdoors at the brand’s Winter Sale.
- Everlane: The minimalist cool brand is offering up to 60% off select styles from every product category.
- Forever 21: Take an extra 50% off hundreds of sale styles at the Winter Sale with code EXTRA50.
- Free People: Sale styles are an additional 50% off at the After-Holiday Sale.
- Gap: Shop the Great Gap Sale for an extra 50% off sale items for a total of up to 75% off and 20% off regular-price styles.
- Jachs NY: The brand is now offering 70% off its entire collection with code 2020, plus takes an additional 25% off already slashed prices.
- Jos A. Bank: Take advantage of the lowest prices of the year with sport coats starting at just $69 and up to 80% off clearance.
- Kate Spade: Take an extra 50% off sale styles with code BYE2020.
- L.L.Bean: Take up to 50% off at the Winter Sale.
- Land’s End: Enjoy up to 70% off your order with code BOWS.
- Levi’s: Take an extra 40% off sale items at the End of Season Sale with code WINTER40.
- Loft: Sale styles are up to 70% off with code WOW.
- Lucky Brand: Take an extra 50% off all sale styles at the Winter Clearance Event, plus 50% off regular-price styles.
- Lululemon: The activewear retailer has added hundreds of items to its We Made Too Much section for massive post-holiday savings.
- Madewell: Sale items are an extra 30% off with code GIGANTIC.
- Maison Miru: Shop the jewelry brand’s twice-yearly sample sale with over 50% off select styles, no code needed.
- Marmot: Use code EXTRA20 for an extra 20% off your order when you shop already marked-down sale styles.
- Nisolo: Everything from the ethically made brand is an extra 20% off at the End of Year Sale with code NEWYEAR20.
- Nordstrom Rack: Clear the Rack is back with an extra 25% off styles for a total savings of up to 75% off.
- Old Navy: The Epic Clearance event is on, with up to 75% off and styles starting at just $2.99.
- Original Penguin: The Holiday Savings Event is on, with savings of up to 60% off.
- OshKosh B’gosh: Enjoy an extra 20% off clearance apparel for kids.
- Peach & Lily: The K-beauty brand is hosting its annual End of Year Sale featuring buy one, get one 50% off everything excluding the Peach & Lily Collection with code BOGO50.
- Perry Ellis: Shop the Clearance Event for up to 60% off.
- Puma: Take up to 50% off sales styles at the Semi-Annual Sale.
- Quay: Buy any frame and get a sale frame for free at the End of Year Sale.
- Sephora: The mega beauty retailer is offering an extra 20% off sale items with code MAJORSALE.
- Tarte: Shop the End of Year Sale for brand-new markdowns on your favorites up to 70% off, plus an extra 20% off when you use the code SALE.
- Timbuk2: Bag a new bag for less with up to 60% off at the brand’s Garage Sale.
- Toms: The Surprise Sale is on, with up to 75% off final sale items. Enter your email to gain access to the deals.
- Tory Burch: Shop the Semi-Annual Sale for up to 60% off and an extra 25% off sale items.
- United by Blue: Take an extra 30% off the sustainable brand’s entire sale section with code HOLIDAYHANGOVER.
- Uniqlo: Styles start at just $3.90 at the store’s End-of-Season Sale.
- Zales: Take 25% off jewelry sitewide with code ZAFF25 and take 25% off clearance with code ZAFF25CLR.
- Zappos: Footwear and apparel from brands including Sam Edelman, Ugg, Sorel, Crocs and more are on sale at the Winter Clearance Sale.
Tech and electronics
- Apple: Select Apple products are on sale at Adorama. Plus, you can save on the 10.9-inch iPad Air at Amazon and the Apple Watch Series 6 GPS, 44mm model.
- B&H Photo Video: Shop year-end deals on tons of tech, from Apple products to SD cards.
- Babbel: Save up to 60% on the language learning program at the New Year’s Sale.
- Bandolier: Shop the End of Year Sale for up to 60% off select phone cases, slings and accessories.
- Case-Mate: Shop Buy More, Save More promotions, including 50% off a case, accessories and the Fuel Wireless Charger and Power Bank when you buy one case.
- Epson: Score a new printer, scanner or projector with holiday savings at Epson.
- Expercom: Save on Intel 13-inch MacBook Pros, 27-inch iMacs, 16-inch MacBook Pros and 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pros.
- HP: Save on PCs, monitors, printers and more at HP’s end-of-year Red Tag Sale.
- Lenovo: Save up to 74% on doorbusters including laptops and desktops.
- Microsoft: Save on Surfaces, PCs, Xbox and PC games, movies, accessories, smartphones and more.
- Monoprice: The Ultimate Year End Clearance sale features up to 75% off hundreds of electronics.
- Newegg: Electronics are up to 60% off at Newegg’s Year-End Clearance sale.
- Rosetta Stone: Get lifetime access to unlimited language learning for just $179 for a limited time.
- Woot!: Save big on tech and more at Woot!’s Garage Sale.
- World Wide Stereo: Check out tons of great deals from Yamaha, Sennheiser and more during the World Wide Stereo Fell Off the Sleigh Sale with code CLEARANCE.
