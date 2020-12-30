2020 was the year of scary bugs, and 2021 will be even worse

(CNN) In biblical terms of awfulness, 2020 ticked every box: There was war. There was famine. Above all, there was pestilence.

And there were scary bugs.

There were so, so many scary bugs. Weird worms, poisonous caterpillars and all sorts of invasive whatnots added a little spice to our quotidian pandemic anxieties. And of course, hovering above it all, there were murder hornets.

Unfortunately, it's not over. In 2021, the largest brood of cicadas in the United States, appropriately named Brood X, will awake from a 17-year sleep and burrow out of the cold earth, ushering in a new season of baroque bug horrors.

Before that particular nightmare (literally) bursts forth, take a look back at the year in scary bugs.