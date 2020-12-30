(CNN)It's no secret that 2020 has been a stinker of a year for many of us -- but a British animal welfare organization, the RSPCA, has shared some pictures that may make you smile.
The RSPCA released its list of the year's top animal rescues, to cheer people up in what it said has been a "challenging year."
When workers arrived at a gym equipment warehouse in Llanelli, Wales, they were surprised to find a gray seal pup, trapped between treadmills. The seal, which is thought to have reached the warehouse by traveling up a nearby river, was transported back to the water, and later taken to a wildlife center.
Meanwhile, a young fox got more than he bargained for when he fancied a drink -- the animal was discovered by RSPCA staff with a watering can on his head, which officers had to pull free using Vaseline as lubricant.
And then there was the badger who got his butt wedged in a fence in Kent, England, and an unimpressed owl stuck behind a fire grate.
Some of the animal encounters were more terrifying than hilarious, including an escaped pet snake, who was discovered by a horrified gas worker who was attempting to read a meter.
"While 2020 felt like a difficult year, it hasn't all been doom and gloom. Our animals have provided comfort, joy and happiness while we endured lockdown uncertainty," the organization said.