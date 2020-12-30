(CNN) It's no secret that 2020 has been a stinker of a year for many of us -- but a British animal welfare organization, the RSPCA, has shared some pictures that may make you smile.

The RSPCA released its list of the year's top animal rescues, to cheer people up in what it said has been a "challenging year."

The RSPCA had to use Vaseline as a lubricant to free the fox.

When workers arrived at a gym equipment warehouse in Llanelli, Wales, they were surprised to find a gray seal pup, trapped between treadmills. The seal, which is thought to have reached the warehouse by traveling up a nearby river, was transported back to the water, and later taken to a wildlife center.

This angry-looking tawny owl needed help after getting stuck inside a fireplace.

Meanwhile, a young fox got more than he bargained for when he fancied a drink -- the animal was discovered by RSPCA staff with a watering can on his head, which officers had to pull free using Vaseline as lubricant.

