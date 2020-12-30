At least 22 killed in attack on Yemen's Aden airport after new government arrives

(CNN) Several explosions hit Yemen's Aden airport as the newly formed power-sharing government arrived from Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

The blasts killed at least 22 people and injured scores more, the spokesman for the new government, Rajeh Badi, told CNN. All the cabinet members are safe, according to Yemen's Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalek.

It is unclear if the explosions were caused by missiles fired on the airport. Badi told CNN that the investigations have not been concluded yet.

Information Minister Muammar Al Eryani accused Iran-backed Houthi rebels of being behind the explosion -- but the group has not claimed responsibility.

Prior to the attack, hundreds of people had gathered at the airport on Wednesday for the arrival of the government, which was sworn in in Saudi Arabia last week.

