Top Palestinian DJ detained as party at Muslim holy site sparks angry scenes and scapegoating claims

(CNN) A leading female Palestinian DJ has been remanded in custody for 15 days after she was arrested by Palestinian Authority (PA) security forces for performing at a party at a Muslim holy site, leading to claims of official over-reaction to an event that sparked furious scenes over the weekend.

PA security forces detained DJ Sama Abdul Hadi and several others at the party on Saturday at Nabi Musa, the site where Moses is believed to be buried, which lies in the West Bank between Jerusalem and Jericho.

Videos were posted on social media of the event, sparking anger from local Palestinians. This footage, together with reports of partygoers drinking and taking drugs at the holy site, prompted hundreds of people to descend on the party to break it up. Many were also angry with the PA for allowing it to go ahead.

PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh has said an investigation is underway and that those responsible for the event would be brought to justice.

Hadi Mashal, a lawyer representing Abdul Hadi, told CNN she is being charged for violating article 275 of the Palestinian penal code, which criminalizes the "desecration" of holy sites or symbols done with the intent to insult a religion or particular group.

