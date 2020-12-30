Tel Aviv (CNN) Convicted spy Jonathan Pollard arrived in Israel from the United States on Wednesday, more than three decades after he was jailed for passing secrets to the state.

The US Justice Department ended Pollard's parole last month, following his 1985 arrest for spying while working as a US Navy analyst.

Pollard and his wife, Esther, flew to Israel on a private jet owned by Sheldon Adelson, a billionaire casino magnate and supporter of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

They were greeted on the tarmac at Tel Aviv airport by Netanyahu, who handed him an Israeli ID card.

"We are ecstatic to be home at last after 35 years," said Pollard, according to a statement from Netanyahu's office. "And we thank the people and the Prime Minister of Israel for bringing us home."

