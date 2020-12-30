Old-school movies with pivotal New Year's Eve scenes

The 1995 film "Waiting to Exhale" features (from left) Loretta Devine, Whitney Houston, Angela Bassett and Lela Rochon as four friends who support each other as they navigate fraught love lives with men. Randee St Nicholas/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

Sandra Bullock (right) stars as lonely transit worker Lucy Eleanor Moderatz, who is mistaken as the fiancée of coma patient Peter Callaghan (played by Peter Gallagher, left), in the 1995 film "While You Were Sleeping." Hollywood Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock

The Ghostbusters, played by (from left) Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Bill Murray and Harold Ramis, are back in business when a new paranormal threat looms in the 1989 sequel "Ghostbusters II." Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock

(From left) Toni Collette, Hugh Grant and Nicholas Hoult star in "About a Boy," a 2002 film about a self-serving single man who matures as a result of a bond formed with a fatherless teen. Laurie Sparham/Working Title/Kobal/Shutterstock

Billy Crystal (left) and Meg Ryan (right) star in the 1989 romantic comedy "When Harry Met Sally"; here they're shown in a wedding scene. Castle Rock/Nelson/Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock