Part one (or two, if you want to look at it that way), of Nordstrom’s famous Half-Yearly Sale is going on now through January 3, and you’re not going to want to miss some of the discounts — up to 40% off — on men’s, women’s and kids’ clothing, shoes and accessories.

But that’s not all: Tons of other designer styles, home goods and beauty products are on sale as well. We’ve rounded up some of the biggest and best bargains from the department store’s sale section, whether you’re looking for a new moisturizer, a dutch oven or an on-sale splurge like a cozy robe. And best of all, many of them are from much beloved brands including Ugg, Adidas, Le Creuset and more. Read on for some of our favorite discounted picks.

Women’s styles

Bobeau High/Low Jersey Cardigan (starting at $12.97, originally $58; nordstrom.com)

It’s the little white, gray or taupe of the WFH cardigan world — perfect for Zoom meetings, doing the dishes or throwing on over yesterday’s T-shirt. (Price varies by color.)

Thread & Supply Wubby Fleece Pullover ($39.90, originally $78; nordstrom.com)

It’s soft, it’s fuzzy, at this point in 2020, it’s fine for Zoom meetings. Not to mention, it’s almost half-price, and thus, likely to sell out fast. *Immediately adds to cart.*

Paul Green Dynamite Combat Boot ($291, originally $485; nordstrom.com)

With a little heel to add height to longer dresses (or show off under cropped jeans), but still low enough to be comfortable for long afternoon walks, these combat boots are super-stylish, and add a little shine to dreary winter days.

Victoria Bridal Party Faux Fur Slipper ($12, originally $20; nordstrom.com)

You don’t have to be in a bridal party to buy these fuzzy, super-soft blush and blue slippers — but at this price you might as well see if your friends want in on some, too.

Trina Turk Off the Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit ($85.20, originally $142; nordstrom.com)

We love an off-season swimsuit bargain, and this one-piece by Trina Turk is a great one to tuck away for your next beach vacation (when it’s safe!). The off-the-shoulder details are great for pairing with a loose pair of palazzo pants to take you from the boardwalk to the bar after a day in the sun, too.

U|R Leather Touchscreen Compatible Glove ($51, originally $68; nordstrom.com)

If any year is the year to avoid touching surfaces, this is it — and gloves happen to be a pretty handy way to do that. These leather women’s gloves look great and are still compatible with touchscreen devices, making it easy to stay warm on the go.

Men’s styles

Robert Barrakett Georgia Regular Fit V-Neck T-Shirt ($35.70, originally $48; nordstrom.com)

This khaki green T-shirt upgrades those basic cotton ones in your drawer, replacing them with a totally work-ready, pima cotton jersey shirt that feels as good as it looks.

Men’s Ugg Neumel Chukka Boot ($89.90, originally $135.99; nordstrom.com)

Whether you’re taking the dog for a walk or running errands, this wintry take on the classic Chukka boot might become a seasonal staple in your shoe lineup. It features a super-cozy UGGpure lining, which is made from wool to feel like real shearling, and has moisture-wicking superpowers as well.

Kids’ styles

Nordstrom Cozy Plush Fleece Bear Romper ($23.40, originally $39; nordstrom.com)

It’s a baby romper that’s shaped and textured like a plush, fuzzy bear. It simply doesn’t get much cuter.

Adidas Toddler, Little Kid and Big Kid Superstar Sneakers (starting at $45, originally starting at $60; nordstrom.com)

Around since 1969, this sneaker became an icon for a reason. In either neon green, white with iridescent pink stripes or white with red stripes, these Superstars are comfortable and durable for playing in the backyard and toddling around town.

Beauty

Becca Skin Love Weightless Blur Foundation ($11.99, originally $44; nordstrom.com)

No one has great skin days all the time, especially with all the stress of 2020. If you want a little something to cover up a dark circle or spot, this top-rated, lightweight, medium-coverage foundation is majorly on sale.

Clinique Jumbo Size Super Skin Care Set ($46.80, originally $70; nordstrom.com)

A ton of people call Clinique their go-to skincare brand, and if you’re one of the devoted fans, this is a great time to stock up: Jumbo sizes of Clinique’s gentle makeup remover, 7-Day Scrub Cream, and replenishing hydrator are majorly marked down in this gift set (but we won’t tell if you keep it for yourself).

Home goods

Treasure & Bond Linen-Cotton Sheet Set ($99.60, originally $239; nordstrom.com)

If it’s time to upgrade your sheets or add an additional set to your rotation, these sheets by Treasure & Bond are a great deal and a solid pick. They’re a blend of 60% linen and 40% cotton, and the set includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases. And during this time of year, linen is great for keeping you a little warmer — just as it keeps you a little cooler in the summer.

Le Creuset Signature 9.75-Inch Deep Round Enamel Cast Iron Grill Pan ($100, originally $170; nordstrom.com)

If it’s not the right season for grilling where you live, bring the barbecue indoors with this Le Creuset grill pan. It’s enameled cast iron like the rest of the brand’s iconic cookware, which means you get great flavor, even cooking and all those delicious little crispy bits.

Courant Smartphone Wireless Charging Bank ($90, originally $150; nordstrom.com)

Wrapped in super-smooth Italian leather, Courant’s wireless charging bank is convenient to have around the house if your day tends to take you from room to room (or if it’s a little awkward to navigate cords). It looks great sitting out anywhere, too — we especially love having it on the nightstand to get rid of clutter or on hand for cooking through recipes in the kitchen, where one less cord is always a good thing.

Mytagalongs Six-Piece Packing Cube & Laundry Bag Set ($28.80, originally $48; nordstrom.com)

This author was skeptical after years of relying on Ziplocs to compress clothing while packing, but it turns out packing cubes work best for suitcases — and the extra security you get from their form if you bring some souvenirs back between layers of clothing can’t be beaten, either. Bonus: This set also comes with a laundry bag.

Mykronoz Ze Pods Pro Wireless Earbuds ($60, originally $100; nordstrom.com)

Mykronoz made its name on bringing AirPod-like quality for a fraction of the price, and now that price is an even smaller fraction. You can’t beat that, nor the cool colorways the earbuds come in, including stylish shades of green, red and blue.

Upstate Plant Based Dye Kit ($31.20, originally $52; nordstrom.com)

If you’re looking for a new crafternoon idea, this plant-based dye kit, available in three shades, comes with enough to dye up to five yards of fabric (that should cover a couple of new pillowcases, at least). It also comes with a silk handkerchief, string and a Shibori tutorial so you can DIY successfully.

Garmin Forerunner 45 GPS Running Smart Watch, 42mm ($149.99, originally $199.99; nordstrom.com)

If lockdown has brought out the runner in you, this smartwatch will clock where you’ve gone and get you where you want to go. It features GPS to track your run and pace, a heart-rate sensor and a lightweight design you’ll barely feel on your wrist.

Staub 3.75-Quart Enameled Cast Iron French/Dutch Oven ($199.99, originally $319.99; nordstrom.com)

Right up there with Le Creuset is Staub, which has been making beautiful enameled cast iron cocottes and cookware in France’s Alsace region since 1974 — and right now, a 3.75-quart version of their Dutch oven, available in gorgeous shades of cobalt, deep red and graphite, is $120 off. This versatile piece is sized to be big enough to cook for two (with some leftovers) and will get you through the rest of winter’s braising, baking and roasting.

