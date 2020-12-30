(CNN) —

If you’ve brought home an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S in the past couple of months, there’s no doubt you’ve been in need of some extra accessories. Whether that includes a new headset to chat with your friends during multiplayer games or a secondary controller to keep charged up when one runs out, there are myriad accessories on the market to help you get the best out of your new console.

With 2021 right around the corner, it’s a better time than ever to build up your collection of Xbox Series X|S accessories. From more hardcore gamers looking for specialized equipment to gamers who need accessible controllers, there’s a little something for everyone on this list. Enjoy your brand-new console and all the new games coming up around the bend in the new year with the help of these awesome accessories.

innoAura Vertical Stand for Xbox Series S ($10.99; amazon.com)

innoAura Vertical Stand for Xbox Series S PHOTO: Amazon

The Xbox Series S can be stored horizontally or vertically, but if you decide you want to keep it vertical, you should have a stand to make sure it’s anchored down without falling. This inexpensive stand will keep your system safe and secure for a low price. It can also save you some space by helping you avoid storing the system horizontally and flat on the surface. The included cooling vents will help direct airflow as well, so you won’t have to worry about any heat issues.

Mobile Phone Gaming Clip Mount Holder ($9.96, originally $10.99; amazon.com)

Mobile Phone Gaming Clip Mount Holder PHOTO: Amazon

One of the most interesting features the Xbox Series X and Series S offer (and Xbox One, for that matter) is the ability to use your Xbox controller with games you stream via your favorite mobile device. These mobile phone gaming clips go on top of the Xbox Series X controller of your choice and hold your phone on top so that you can see what you’re doing. That way you don’t have to put your phone down and prop it up against something, which can be frustrating if you don’t have a place to set all of this up. These inexpensive clips can be used at home or on the go, and you get two at a time for you and to share with someone else, or to keep a spare.

KontrolFreek FPS Freek Performance Thumbsticks ($14.99, originally $21.99; amazon.com)

KontrolFreek FPS Freek Performance Thumbsticks PHOTO: Amazon

If you happen to play a lot of first-person shooters or games that rely on you to use the thumbsticks on your Xbox controller often, you’ve likely been plagued by sweaty hands or frustratingly smooth textures on the controller. KontrolFreek seeks to change the game for you by offering special performance thumbsticks. They fit on top of your analog sticks and offer a grippier texture as well as a way to protect the controller underneath. They come in a variety of colors and can even help you improve your game. Plus, they aren’t that costly if you want to buy multiple and swap them out for colorful customization on your controllers.

PowerA Dual Charging Station for Xbox ($24.84, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

PowerA Dual Charging Station for Xbox PHOTO: Amazon

This charging station is an alternate option for anyone who wants to have their controllers flat on a table or counter instead of stacked on top of each other. The system allows you to charge two controllers at once, or leave one on the cradle so you can game all you want and then swap for a fully juiced controller when you’re done. It includes two 1100mAh rechargeable batteries as well as a snap-down charging design with special color-changing LED lights to indicate when charging is done. It also comes with a special two-year warranty should you have any issues.

Xbox One Play and Charge Kit ($24.99; amazon.com)

Xbox One Play and Charge Kit PHOTO: Amazon

If you’d rather not manually charge up a battery pack with a USB-C cable, you can opt for a special Play and Charge Kit, which allows you to charge multiple controllers at once. Just set one or two controllers on the dock, which will automatically connect to your gamepads. Then wait for them to charge up, play the game you’re looking to enjoy for a few hours and put the controllers back on the charging cradle. This way you never have to worry about not having a controller that’s ready to go when you are. It’s also very affordable.

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset (starting at $69.99, originally starting at $79; amazon.com)

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset PHOTO: Amazon

The Razer Kraken gaming headset line is versatile and comfortable, and it sounds great too. You can opt for a series of different colors, and even a pair of cat ears if you’d like to accessorize them further. They feature 7.1 Surround Sound, a retractable noise-isolating microphone with in-line audio controls and a lightweight frame that you’ll barely feel even when wearing for hours. The ear cups offer oval-shaped, cooling gel-infused comfort to keep your ears from getting hot. Best of all, this headset is affordable and sounds great, whether you use it to hear your game or communicate with others.

Xbox Wireless Controller (starting at $59.66; amazon.com)

Xbox Wireless Controller PHOTO: Amazon

The Xbox Series X and Series S both come with their own controllers, but if you want to play any local co-op titles or keep another gamepad handy in case your battery dies, this is the latest and greatest version of the already fantastic Xbox controller. It comes in three colors: Carbon Black, Robot White and Shock Blue. It’s compatible with most headsets and connects via Bluetooth to your system. You can use it on PC as well as with a mobile device for Xbox Game Pass streaming. With customizable button mapping, textured grips and a great new D-pad, this is the best standard controller you can get right now.

Xbox Adaptive Controller ($99.99; xbox.com)

Xbox Adaptive Controller PHOTO: Xbox

The Xbox Adaptive Controller is a specially designed gamepad created for people with disabilities. It can be used to create a variety of different ways to interact with a game. Its large buttons may be mapped to any function, and it also features a D-pad, menu button, view button and the same other buttons you’d expect from a regular gamepad. The difference is that it’s extremely versatile to ensure everyone is able to use it with minor or major adjustments. It allows for multiple assistive input devices as well, which is a boon for anyone who needs extra assistance with playing games.

Razer Wolverine V2 Wired Gaming Controller ($99.99; amazon.com)

Razer Wolverine V2 Wired Gaming Controller PHOTO: Amazon

The Razer Wolverine is one of the most customizable controllers for hardcore gaming that the Xbox Series X has to offer. In addition to being from a reliable name that also makes plenty of other peripherals, Razer is known for innovation. It achieves just that by adding remappable front-facing buttons; mecha-tactile action buttons that you can change to better fit your needs; a grippy, ergonomic body; and trigger-stop switches to help you fire at a rate that’ll get you to the top of the leaderboards in no time.

HyperX Cloud Mix Gaming Headset ($154.09, originally $199.99; amazon.com)

HyperX Cloud Mix Gaming Headset PHOTO: Amazon

If you’re in the market for a high-end gaming headset that works with your Xbox Series X or Series S, you can’t go wrong with this wired option. It’s certified for high-quality audio, with a detachable braided cable and in-line audio control. It can also connect via Bluetooth when disconnected from its included cable. It has a built-in detachable boom mic and comfortable ear cups to keep the gaming going all night. HyperX is a reliable brand for high-quality audio, so you won’t be disappointed here.

Casematix Hard-Shell Travel Case ($54.99; amazon.com)

Casematix Hard-Shell Travel Case PHOTO: Amazon

If you ever plan on traveling with your Xbox Series X, you’ll want to make sure it’s as protected as humanly possible. The Casematix Hard-Shell Travel Case is exactly what you need. Its hard case is crushproof, with formfitting foam cutouts to fit each piece of your Xbox Series X setup, from headset to controller. It’s waterproof and airtight, and it even features rings for padlocks for if you decide to travel with it. Plus, the attractive interior and exterior matches the Xbox Series X in a way that will make you want to pack up the system and take it around with you using this special case.

Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller ($179; amazon.com)

Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller PHOTO: Amazon

The Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller was created with hardcore gamers in mind. It’s triple the price of a regular Xbox controller, but it’s well worth the investment, with augments that you won’t get with standard controllers, 40 hours of battery life, a swappable D-pad and interchangeable thumbstick and paddle shapes. This is the controller pros would opt for to improve their game, but it’s perfect for anyone who spends most of their time doing some serious gaming. It may be pricey, but this is the absolute best you can get.

Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X ($219.98; amazon.com)

Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X PHOTO: Amazon

Video game downloads are becoming ever larger, and even with the 1TB hard drive the Xbox Series X comes packing, chances are you’re likely going to run out of space sooner than later. This storage expansion card will give you a massive extra 1TB of storage to move over save files, download more games and keep anything you need on. Prepare for the games in 2021 you’ll need more space for by going ahead and locking in one of these expansion cards so you’ll be good and ready for the deluge of games that are about to hit.

Hori Force Feedback Racing Wheel DLX ($299.99; amazon.com)

Hori Force Feedback Racing Wheel DLX PHOTO: Amazon

The Xbox Series X is rife with several racing titles you could play with a regular controller, but using a racing wheel will make them feel much more exciting. Hori’s Force Feedback Racing Wheel makes your favorite racing games, from Forza to Burnout, feel more like you’re actually out on the road careening around turns and living it up as one of the world’s greatest drivers. It’s a full-size racing wheel that includes pedals as well as metal paddle shifters that have been tuned for you to feel like you’re really driving. The wheel even comes with a clamp system to keep it mired to your desk or surface and not flying off while you’re playing. If you want to get the most you can possibly get out of your Xbox Series X’s racing games, this is undoubtedly the way to go.