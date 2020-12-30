Tegucigalpa, Honduras Masked men armed with guns and machetes killed a Honduran environmentalist activist in front of his family, police said on Monday, the latest in a string of such attacks in the Central American country.

Felix Vasquez, a defender of environmental and human rights, died on Saturday night after the attack in the village El Ocotal, in central Honduras.

A law enforcement spokesman told Reuters the killing was under investigation.

"Police authorities immediately decided to initiate a corresponding investigation... we hope to have an answer soon," police official Kevin Hernandez told journalists.

Honduras is one of the world's most dangerous countries for activists, with 14 land and environmental defenders killed last year, up from four people in 2018, according to data made available by advocacy group Global Witness.

Read More