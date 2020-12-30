Argentina's Senate approves historic bill to legalize abortion

Buenos Aires, Argentina (CNN) Argentina's Senate approved a bill to legalize abortion Wednesday in an historic vote seen as a major victory for abortion rights advocates in the Catholic-majority country.

The Senate voted 38-29 to give millions of women access to legal terminations under a new law supported by President Alberto Fernández.

Crowds of pro- and anti-abortion activists gathered outside the Palace of the Argentine National Congress to await the results, which came in the early hours of the morning after an overnight debate.

The proposed law will legalize abortion in all cases up to 14 weeks of pregnancy. Abortion in Argentina, South America's third-most populous country, is currently only permitted when a pregnancy results from rape or endangers the life or health of the woman. In all other circumstances, abortion is illegal and punishable by up to 15 years in jail.

Abortion advocates hope Argentina's decision will spur similar movements in Latin America's other Catholic-majority states.

Abortion-rights activists, left, and activists against abortion, right, rally outside Argentina's Congress in the capitol of Buenos Aires as lawmakers debated a bill that would legalize abortion on Tuesday.

